Warning from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service after hoverboard bursts into flames

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said on Facebook: “Another serious lithium battery fire incident in Lancashire!

Luckily, the occupant was rescued by our fire crews from a first floor bedroom window.

“Here are a few tips to reduce your chances of being put in that terrifying position:

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have issued a warning about lithium batteries after a hoverboard caught fire and caused a serious blaze at a house in Lancashire.

*Never charge lithium batteries on your escape route. If possible, charge and store them away from your living areas.

*Never charge lithium batteries when you are sleeping, or if you are leaving the home.

*Close internal doors when you are sleeping.

*Ensure you have working smoke alarms.

*E-bike, e-scooter and hoverboard batteries are particularly dangerous when they fail in the home environment.

Traditional fire extinguishers, such as foam and water, don't work on lithium battery fires.