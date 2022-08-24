Warning from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service after hoverboard bursts into flames
A hoverboard battery burst into flames and caused a serious house fire, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said on Facebook: “Another serious lithium battery fire incident in Lancashire!
Luckily, the occupant was rescued by our fire crews from a first floor bedroom window.
“Here are a few tips to reduce your chances of being put in that terrifying position:
Most Popular
-
1
Lancaster man sentenced for assaults on women
-
2
Lancaster fast food restaurant & pub get new hygiene scores
-
3
New shop is the only one of its kind in Lancaster
-
4
Man charged with murder after Tyson Fury’s cousin Rico Burton stabbed to death in Greater Manchester
-
5
You could buy Lowry paintings owned by Lancaster woman who shared ice cream with artist in Morecambe
*Never charge lithium batteries on your escape route. If possible, charge and store them away from your living areas.
*Never charge lithium batteries when you are sleeping, or if you are leaving the home.
*Close internal doors when you are sleeping.
*Ensure you have working smoke alarms.
*E-bike, e-scooter and hoverboard batteries are particularly dangerous when they fail in the home environment.
Traditional fire extinguishers, such as foam and water, don't work on lithium battery fires.
The only way to extinguish a lithium battery fire is to flood the battery with water.