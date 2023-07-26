Esme Thornton from Halton and Chloe and Matthew Almond from Heysham took part in an organised challenge of over 30 walkers from around the country for Unique Kidz and Co.

The first peak they reached was also the highest, Ben Nevis in Scotland which stands at an imposing 1,345m (4,411 feet).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe, Matt and Esme quickly joined the pace of the fastest group and reached the summit in just 2 hours 43 minutes.

Three peaks challenge for Unique Kidz and Co - from left: Esme, Chloe and Matt.

After the descent, a minibus drove the group down to the Lake District so they could climb Scafell Pike, 978 m (3,209 ft) in just 1 hour 52 minutes.

An extra layer of difficulty was applied as they took on Scafell as night fell.

Another minibus drive and some snatched sleep before they crossed the border into Wales for their final peak – Mount Snowdon or Yr Wyddfa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weather pulled in and mist, fog and ice cold rain poured down as they set off on the final stretch.

The climb down from Scafell Pike as night falls. Picture from Unique Kidz and Co.

Pushing on through terrible conditions, Chloe Matt and Esme reached the top and unfurled their flag made by Unique Kidz and Co to mark the end of their challenge.

Esme Thornton, who works as a playworker for the charity said: “Doing the three peaks challenge was an amazing and rewarding experience. I decided to do it because I wanted to push myself and raise money for local charity, unique Kidz and Co.”

Chole and Matt Almond said: “We have personal experience of the amazing work that Unique Kidz do in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So when they asked for volunteers to raise money by attempting the National Three Peaks challenge, with some trepidation we signed up.

At the top of Mount Snowden, the end of the challenge. Picture from Unique Kidz and Co.

“To climb three of the most popular mountains in the UK back-to-back was an incredible experience, one we will never forget.

"We were thrown all the elements during the challenge – beautiful sunshine on the lower slopes of Ben Nevis but freezing mist on the top, high winds / driving rain on Snowdon and an enjoyable experience coming down Scafell by head torch with the night coming in.

"We both certainly enjoyed walking the three peaks as it stretched us physically and we would recommend it to anyone looking for a challenge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Pilkington, fundraiser for Unique Kidz and Co said: “We waved our amazing three peaks challengers off on their incredible adventure the day after our charity’s 14th birthday.

"As we looked back over how far our charity has come and how much we have grown; Chloe, Matt and Esme were taking strides into our future as the incredible amount of funds they have raised will bring us one step closer to expanding our centre and our development dreams.

"We are so grateful to Chloe, Matt and Esme as well as everybody who has supported them along the way.

"They have done an incredible thing for our charity and their hard work and efforts will mean that we can change the lives of more disabled young people in our area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To date Chloe, Matt and Esme have raised over £3,400 for Unique Kidz and Co.