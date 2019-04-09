Volunteers in Morecambe Bay save five lives during 2018

Morecambe’s RNLI lifeboat saved five lives during 2018, according to new figures.

Volunteers were called out 57 times in 2018, responding to various incidents including people reported missing or cut off by the tide and stuck in mud.

READER PICTURE''The RNLI Lifeboat out in Morecambe Bay. Picture by Doris Redfern of Westgate Caravan Park

They also went to the aid of a stranded porpoise.

Figures just released by the RNLI’s headquarters in Poole reveal that the Morecambe crew are credited with saving five lives during the year, more than any of the north west’s other 10 lifeboat stations, and assisting 19 people.

The charity only claims that a life has been ‘saved’ after an operational committee, in the RNLI’s headquarters in Poole, have interrogated the circumstances of the service and concluded that the casualty would have died without the intervention of the lifeboat crew.

If the evidence suggests the casualty might have survived, or possibly rescued by other means, then they are deemed to have been ‘rescued’ or ‘assisted’.

The lifeboat station hosted educational visits for over 300 visitors from schools, youth groups and other organisations during the year.

Crew members also delivered formal talks about their work to over 450 people in the community as far away as Ulverston and Staveley; as well as meeting members of the public during their Lifeboat Open Day and the Carnival and Heritage weekends.

The figures are published ahead of the launch of the charity’s 2019 Mayday Appeal; which aims to raise £700,000 to fund the crucial kit volunteer crews rely on, like lifejackets, helmets and the RNLI’s iconic yellow wellies. Personal protective equipment for Morecambe’s volunteers costs more than £1,800 per person.

Anyone who wants to get involved should visit www.rnli.org/mayday to register for a free Mayday pack.

The pack provides fundraising ideas, such as encouraging friends and colleagues to plan a wear-yellow fundraiser, getting sponsored to run, walk or cycle, cooking up some yellow-themed bakes to sell or even getting together to lift the weight of a 32 tonne Tamar class lifeboat!

Join the conversation using the hashtag #MaydayEveryDay, donate online or buy a yellow welly pin badge.