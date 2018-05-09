Visitors flock to 25th Wray Scarecrow Festival

Wray’s Scarecrow Festival and Fair has ended and the scarecrows have gone back into hibernation for another year.

This year was another successful festival, with more visitors than ever and early indications suggesting that yet again large sums have been raised for local charities and not-for-profit organisations.

Wray Scarecrow Festival

As this was the 25th Festival and Fair, it was decided to celebrate with some additional events:

On Friday the traditional Giant Scarecrow Parade ended with a Guinness World Record attempt for ‘the largest number of people dressed as scarecrows’.

According to independent adjudicators, soldiers from the Duke of Lancaster Regiment, 293 people met the stipulated dress code – though this number has to be checked and verified by staff from Guinness World Records.

It is expected to be announced within the next week whether the World Record has been broken.

Max Williams, eight, Eve Williams, six, and Zachari Burgess, four, from Waddington at the Wray Scarecrow Festival

Not content with going for a world record, it was also decided to celebrate the Silver Jubilee by introducing a new event, the ‘Wacky Wrayces’, on Sunday. Anumber of other events were also held over the 10-day festival: A 10k road race with nearly 200 runners was won by Ryan Everett from Walney Wind Cheetah.This was followed by the traditional Giant Scarecrow Parade and party, with live music and refreshments, and the traditional May Fair, including Croix Du Nord Viking display group, the Sheep Show, Dog Agility and Caton Moor Fell Race.

Chairman Simon Carruthers said: “The exciting range of events and activities over the 10 days, together with the excellent weather we’ve enjoyed, has meant residents and visitors from across the north west have had a great time during the festival. Feedback from everyone has been so positive, with visitors promising to come back again next year.”

Brothers Jacob East, nine, and Isaac East, seven, from Blackpool at the Wray Scarecrow Festival

Linda Taylor with granddaughter Olive Wootton, six, from Wray at the Wray Scarecrow Festival

David Hartnup with his Wicker Man at the Wray Scarecrow Festival

Isaac Hedger, 11, Tobias Hedger, six, Amelia Hedger, four, and Lucas Hedger, 10, at the Wray Scarecrow Festival