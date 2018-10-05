VIDEO: Unbeaten run has given Shrimps morale boost

Morecambe’s recent resurgence has helped ease the pressure on manager Jim Bentley after a difficult start to the season.

Bentley refused to hit the panic button, despite results earlier in the campaign, and his side are now on a three match unbeaten streak.

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley.

Bentley said: “It’s early stages, we’re not even a quarter of the way through the season so there’s no panic button being pressed.

“Yes, we lost quite a few games early on and I’ve had a lot of interaction from fans saying that we were playing particularly well in certain games.

“Crewe, we let ourselves down, that can happen. On the crest of a wave, momentum, new season.

“We had issues obviously at centre half, we gave them two goals after eight minutes and suddenly it’s a really difficult game for us.

“We could have got back in the game, we hit the post, we missed chances, and in the end they ran out very comfortable winners because they scored two late goals that masks the scoreline.

“But if you take that game out of it, if you look at every other performance this year I think we’ve been in every game.

“It’s about trying to get momentum, build that confidence and that comes with getting points, either three points or a point from each game that you go into.

“That’s what we’ve done in the last three games.

“It gives everyone the morale boost that we need, it gives the fans the morale boost that they need, and if you can get on a run you can be difficult to stop.

“The harder you work you can get a little bit more luck.

“We’ve had a litle bit more luck in the games recently where it probably deserted us a bit in the past.

“Going to Cheltenham the other day when they were on top they miss a penalty, Macclesfield at home they have a man sent off, it can work for you or it can work against you.

“It worked against us in the Swindon game when they had a man sent off because we found it difficult on that day to play against ten men.

“We found it a lot easier to play against the ten men of Macclesfield, probably down to what we spoke about at half time and little things that we touched on.

“But there’s a lot of things thrown in the pot on matchday – individuals, the weather, the little bit of luck that you need, the referee.

“And whatever happens you’ve just got to make sure that more of those things go for you and you try and results.

“And we’ve rode our little bit of luck – Grimsby away is another example, 1-0 down, they hit the cross bar, hits the line and comes out.

“If you go 2-0 down there and the crowd are up it’s a difficult place, but as it was we peg them back at 1-1 and then we’ve got the momentum and we’re finishing the game stronger and we obviously go on and win the game.

“Football, it’s a mad game, that’s why we all love it, because there a lot of things involved around results and recently we’ve had more go in our favour than go against us which has probably happened early on in the season.”