This video captures the moment of a stunning starling murmuration at Leighton Moss Nature Reserve.

The starling murmuration took place on Thursday night (January 11) at RSPB Leighton Moss reserve in Silverdale.

Staff at the reserve said the video captured half the group that came into Leighton Moss (the rest went to Barrow Scout Field) - around 50,000 in total.

The video taken from the boardwalk but was even closer for people on the Skytower at the reserve.