VIDEO: Shrimps’ boss Bentley keen to find ‘solution’ as Campbell returns to club

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley will speak to Adam Campbell with regards to his future after the forward returned to the Shrimps following a loan spell at Carlisle United.

Campbell’s loan deal with the Cumbrians came to an end on Wednesday (January 2), and Bentley is keen to speak to all concerned to find a solution that best suits everyone.

Adam Campbell.

Bentley said: “Adam’s come back, he’s been on loan at Carlisle.

“He comes back into the squad now so we will see what happens.

“We’ll have to assess him, where he is at fitness-wise.

“He has actually been ill the past week so there is that to take into consideration, but I always say to the players, if there is a respect there and he doesn’t take the mick and applies himself correctly we’ll do our best by them, whether they play, whether they don’t play.

“But if they are not great around the place or they are a negative they’ll be shipped out.

“But, again, there is a lot to take into consideration.

“Does Adam want to come back?

“He’s been a bit part player at Carlisle, is he going to get into our side?

“Is there something else where it’s guaranteed he can go and play somewhere else?

“It’s not just a case of Championship Manager going ‘I’ll get rid of that, I’ll bring that in’.

“The lad’s moved into the area, he’s on contract until the end of the season, there’s financial aspects of the situation.

“There’s the player, his interests, what’s best by him.

“Ultimately, he wants to be playing regularly like all players want to so when you put everything into the pot you discuss it with certain people like his agent, like Adam, like me, like the club, like the staff, and you come out with a solution that you feel’s best moving forward, and that’s certainly what we will do with Adam.”