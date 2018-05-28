VIDEO: Porpoise rescued after becoming stranded in Morecambe Bay

A porpoise had to be rescued after it became stranded near Arnside.

Morecambe’s RNLI volunteer inshore rescue hovercraft crew went to the assistance of a stranded porpoise in Morecambe Bay.

Porpoise that became stranded had to be rescued in Morecambe Bay

At 3.40pm on Saturday May 26, Morecambe RNLI’s volunteer inshore rescue hovercraft crew were tasked to assist Arnside coastguard and the British Divers Marine Life Rescue to help transport a stranded porpoise out to sea.

The porpoise had become stranded near the Arnside Coastguard Building, about 25 metres from the shoreline.

A member of the public called the British Marine Life Rescue 24 hour helpline to report the distressed porpoise.

The Coastguard team members, British Divers Marine Life Rescue members and the RNLI crew worked closely together to ensure the porpoise did not become overheated and further distressed.

It was decided to use a basket stretcher to lift the porpoise on to the RNLI inshore rescue hovercraft and transport it to deep water near Throbshore Point, Heysham, to release the porpoise safely and successfully back to sea.

Morecambe RNLI volunteer Hovercraft Commander, Andrew Wright, said "This was quite a difficult rescue operation due to the strong wind conditions. Morecambe’s volunteer lifeboat crews will always assist other emergency services and in this case it was a great team effort by all concerned, which resulted in a very successfully outcome. It was a great feeling watching the porpoise swim back out to sea."