VIDEO: More injury problems for Shrimps

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley will be without a number of first team players against Notts County on Saturday.

The Shrimps were already without Andy Fleming, James Sinclair and Lamin Jagne, but Zack Mills will now be unavailable as he goes under the knife for a hernia operation and Aaron Wildig picked up a knock at Halifax on Tuesday night.

Rhys Oates picked up an injury at Halifax.

Rhys Oates was also forced off late on at The Shay, while stand-in goalkeeper Mark Halstead is also struggling with a thigh injury.

And although Barry Roche is now on the road to recovery, he is still unavailable for selection.

Bentley said: “We picked up a couple (of injuries) on Tuesday, unfortunately.

“One we know about, Zack Mills.

“He’s been playing with a hernia for a few weeks and he’s had painkilling injections but ultimately he’s going to have to go under the knife so now, with the situation being what it is, and with that weekend being spare, unfortunately he’ll have his hernia operation.

“He’ll be a big miss for us.

“Aaron Wildig came off with a calf injury so we are just assessing him at the moment.

“Rhys Oates likewise, he got a nasty bang on the knee, so he came off in the latter stages of the game as well, he’s struggling with that, so we’re having a little luck.

“Mark Halstead was another one who was struggling with his thigh on the day, and Barry Roche is back into light training now with his thigh injury.

“So that’s a concern as they are your two goalkeepers, but we will see how Mark responds, he should be okay.

“Flo Cuvelier has had a nasty ankle injury against Sunderland.

“When he came off it was sore the next day and when he came in on the Thursday we assessed him and sent him straight for a scan.

“He had a slight fracture, he’s pulled a ligament in it, and his ankle has ballooned up, his full ankle has ballooned up, black and blue.

“He’s in a lot of pain so he’s going to be the best part of four to six weeks with that, unfortunately, because he was just getting up to speed and obviously it was his first game against Sunderland.

“Obviously it’s a hammer blow for him and a blow for us as well because he’s a likeable lad, he’s been working hard and doing well so it’s a blow for all concerned.

“Apart from that we’ve got the long term ones with Fleming, Lamon Jagne and James Sinclair, they’re all making progress, they’re well on the road to recovery, but they’re going to be a few months still.

“We’re a little bit depleted again, which can happen, because we had it a couple of weeks ago and then suddenly everyone was back fit.

“But you start playing Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday consistently like we are at the minute you run the risk of getting a few more injuries and unfortunately that’s what’s happened over the last seven to ten days.”