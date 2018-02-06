VIDEO: Late Morecambe musician Dom's final performance

The footage shows The Bottlenecks performing on stage with a backing drumming track of their late band member, Dominic Clayton.

Hundreds gathered to pay tribute to Morecambe musician, Dominic Clayton.

Rock band the Bottlenecks performed together for the final time to pay their respects to band member Dom, who passed away in November last year.

Dom’s drum kit was on stage during the Bottlenecks set, and the band played a backing track recording of Dom drumming.

The tribute night also raised £4,000 for Dom’s family.

