VIDEO: Kewell sacking didn’t surprise Shrimps boss

Harry Kewell was recently sacked by Notts County but Morecambe boss Jim Bentley was not surprised by the decision.

The Magpies only appointed Kewell as manager in August, but the Australian was relieved of his duties after just 14 games in charge.

The decision didn’t shock Bentley though.

Speaking ahead of his team’s game with County at the weekend, the Morecambe boss said: “It doesn’t surprise me in football.

“I’ve said it all along, every club at every level, things throw themselves up, and you’re just like, it is what it is.

“That (Kewell’s appointment) was their long term strategy, and having met Harry Kewell last year when we played them at Crawley, he sets his teams up right, good footballing sides, (he’s) obviously very knowledgeable of the game.

“Sometimes the big name players go straight in at the top but he’s learning his trade at the lower end.

“He’s done well with Crawley and you’re thinking ‘fair play, it’s a good appointment’.

“I know Kevin Nolan very well anyway, personally, being from the same neck of the woods, and I think he did well for them, but he paid the price for a poor start this season and the chairman having ambitions of going one better than they did last season.

“But Harry Kewell looked like a good fit for them but for whatever reason, 12 games? 14 games? It’s just bizarre football, the way it is.

“I said in an interview in the week that management, it’s just mad how someone can be given 12-14 games and not even a window, he hasn’t had a window to bring any players in, so, what do you make of that?

“It’s just madness but to have two managerial positions in one club in what? 18, 19 games? It’s unbelievable.

“Obviously now they have got someone in on a caretaker basis and they’re looking for their third manager.

“There’s rumours of Kevin Nolan going back, it’s just madness but nothing surprises me in football.”