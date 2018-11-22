VIDEO: FA Cup defeat to Halifax one of lowest points of Bentley’s managerial career

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley admitted that his team’s 1-0 defeat away at FC Halifax Town in the FA Cup was one of the lowest points of his managerial career so far.

After drawing 0-0 at the Globe Arena, the two teams met again at The Shay on Tuesday in a replay, and a first half Cameron King goal was enough to see the National League side progress to the next round, where they will face Cambridge United in front of the BT Sport cameras.

Morecambe were beaten by FC Halifax Town in the FA Cup.

Bentley said: “It was very disappointing. Ultimately, I can go on about this, that and the other, but we should have got the job done at home.

“We were the better side, we limited them to very little, I think they only had one shot on target and we didn’t show enough killer instinct, for me.

“We were alright, our lead up play was great, it was just that end product on the day, at home.

“We were better, we worked the keeper more, we had a little bit of bad luck, we hit the crossbar and a couple of bits and pieces.

“But going away the other day I thought they came out the traps really well, high energy, everything we spoke about.

“Set plays they were going to be a threat, counter attack they were going to be a threat, that was proven in the first game, it looked like their best route to scoring against us and certainly it proved the point on Tuesday as well.

“But, going the other way, when we got into good positions we made poor decisions or balls were flashing across the six yard box, we were just expecting someone to tap it in.

“When we were hitting the target they were putting great blocks in, they defended for their lives, second half moreso when we were well on top, we were camped in their half.

“Even when we did hit the target on a couple of occasions, one stuck in my mind, in the first half, Steven Old looked like he was just placing it in the back of the net and unfortunately it hits Aaron Wilding and it goes the other side of the post.

“So, it was a poor night for us, the lowest point of my season so far, and one of the lowest points of my managerial career so far because of the rewards we had on it, the opportunity, the TV, the financial reward.

“So, as I said after game, it was a hammer blow to us, really really disappointed but in football you can’t feel sorry for yourselves.

“We’ve got to take it on the chin, we deserved the criticism that comes our way but our league form’s okay, five wins out of the last 10, we’ve drawn a few of them as well.

“So, we’re going into this game on Saturday with Notts County with a fabulous opportunity to claw back that little bit of credibility from Tuesday and an opportunity for us to put ourselves in a very good position, good points clear of the bottom two and right into the middle back.”