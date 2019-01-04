VIDEO: Bentley says injury situation “not too bad” ahead of Crewe clash

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley says that the current injury situation isn’t too bad at the moment, despite long term injuries to Andy Fleming, James Sinclair, Lamin Jagne and Aaron Wilding.

The Shrimps have a number of players who are currently being nursed through games after picking up “one or two bumps and bruises” over the Christmas period, but overall, the Shrimps’ boss isn’t overly concerned, despite the need to rest several members of his squad.

Andy Fleming.

Bentley said: “We’ve got a few at the minute.

“As we know, we’ve got the long term ones with Fleming, Sinclair, Jagne, Aaron Wildig unfortunately has had a knee injury in the closing stages against Tranmere, so he has got his knee in a brace.

“He’s probably going to be about two months, he’s doing really well for us so that’s a hammer blow to us.

“Barry Roche, obviously, with a wrist injury, he’s had an injection, seeing a specialist, so we’re assessing him over the next day or two and hopefully it will be good news.

“But if it’s not we’ll have to look down a different route again.

“And, since then, the games have come thick and fast over the Christmas period, we’ve picked up one or two bumps and bruises here and there that we are nursing through at the minute.

“The workload, the training load, the games, the travelling, all that plays a part at this stage of the season.

“And, as I say, there’s one or two who are just getting through the games at the minute until we get back to the Saturday to Saturday scenario where we can rest one or two of them up.

“Apart from them, we’re not too bad.

“Young Kyle Hawley has been injured but he’ll be back in training tomorrow (Friday), he’s had a couple of weeks out with an ankle knock, but apart from that we are not too bad.”