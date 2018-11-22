VIDEO: Bentley hoping Shrimps can bounce back against Notts County

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley is hoping for a reaction from his side when they take on Notts County on Saturday following his team’s 1-0 defeat to FC Halifax Town in the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

The Shrimps host the manager-less Magpies on Saturday, and Bentley expects a tough game, even though the visitors are leaking goals and are lacking in confidence at the moment.

Jim Bentley.

Speaking ahead of the game, Bentley said: “Credit where credit’s due, they’ve got some fabulous players.

“They’ve invested in the summer window, good players across the board, but obviously something’s not right because they are where they are for a reason, they’re struggling.

“What happens with teams that aren’t doing particularly well is they chop and change, chop and change personnel, chop and change formations.

“We looked at them last week playing a back three, the week before that they played four four two, the week before that they played four three three so it’s very very hard to do your preparation.

“It’s a caretaker manager in there, who knows, there might be a permanent manager in there within the next 48 hours before the game?

“So it’s hard to prepare but what we can do is look at where their strengths lie and they have got good strengths, players we know.

“(Enzio) Bouldwijn, the player they brought in from Crawley in the summer, Hemmings is a good player and obviously we came across him last year.

“Lewis Alessandra we know about, Jon Stead, they’ve got good players right across the board.

“(Nathan) Thomas, the left winger, who for me has been one of the best players in my time as manager here when he came up against us for Hartlepool and got a move into the Championship.

“They’re very very good going forward but for some reason they are not getting it right and they are not playing with confidence.

“They are struggling at the back, again they’ve still got experience in the ranks but they’re conceding silly goals so hopefully for us it is a good time to play them.

“But like we say every week, you’ve got to respect everyone you’re playing against, and on paper these are one of the best sides.

“It’s an opportunity for us to take it out on someone and show that we’re angry at what happened on Tuesday because we shouldn’t have lost the game over the two games we played against Halifax.

“But we have, and it’s our opportunity to bounce back in the right manner against Notts County, who have had no game on Tuesday, but they’ve been beaten last weekend so they’ve had no opportunity to put that right so it’s quite an intriguing game and one we’re looking forward to.

“We’ve got to put all that negative vibe away from Tuesday now and come out fighting on Saturday and keep the good form going in the league.”