VIDEO: Bentley expects good atmosphere when Shrimps take on Carlisle

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley expects a good atmosphere at the Globe Arena on New Year’s Day when the Shrimps host Carlisle United.

The Cumbrians have been in excellent form of late, scoring 10 goals in their last two games, but Bentley believes that his counterpart, John Sheridan, will also be expecting a tough game when the sides meet on January 1.

Vadaine Oliver goal celebration at Carlisle United earlier this season.

Bentley said: “We’ve played Carlisle twice already this season, obviously it’s a local game for us.

“We got beat in the Checkatrade game but I thought we turned in a very good performance on the day.

“I think we thoroughly deserved the victory in the league up there when we beat them 2-0.

“We’re playing them at a time when people might go ‘it’s a bad time to be playing Carlisle’ because at the minute they are free scoring.

“I think they scored four last week, they got six on Boxing Day at home to Oldham, but give them the respect and the credit that they deserve because they have done well of late.

“I know John (Sheridan) well and he will be looking at our games, certainly Cambridge last time we played at home, and thinking they are in for a tough game.

“It’s got the makings of a good game, they usually have a passionate following, always a good atmosphere when we play Carlisle at home, and I am sure New Year’s Day will be no different to that.

“Both sets of fans will get behind their team, added spice that it is New Year’s Day and everything that goes with it, with regards to the night before and people being off work.”