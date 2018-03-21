VIDEO: Balloons released in memory of Lancaster schoolboy

Hundreds gathered to celebrate the life of a boy who died in a house fire.

Family, friends and classmates came together to remember Cem Bora – a year on from the tragedy.

Cem Bora

The 11-year-old passed away in a house fire on Coniston Road on March 19 last year.

Since then the family have said they have received an ‘overwhelming amount of support’ from the community.

“We are eternally grateful to everyone that has supported us, stood by us and really held us up through this year,” said the family.

“Especially Cem’s school friends and their parents and all at Dallas Road School, we couldn’t have asked for more.

“All of Cem’s friends have been deeply affected by his passing, a lot to deal with when your 11.”

Biodegradable red balloons were released at the event at Dallas Road Gardens in Lancaster on the anniversary of his death (Wednesday).

Donations were also collected in aid of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Cem, a Dallas Road Primary School pupil, went to training sessions for under 12s at Lancaster City Juniors Football Club.

The community raised more than £7,000 to support the family.

The funds aided funeral costs and has also helped to fundraise for a memorial bench and plaque which will be placed at Dallas Road Gardens.