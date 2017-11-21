Vickerstown 1-2 Garstang

Garstang consolidated second spot in the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division table with victory in what is always a difficult journey to Walney Island against Vickerstown.

On a decent playing surface Garstang played the first half against quite a strong wind and seemed lethargic early on as Vickerstown were winning all the second balls.

Dan Curwen was called into action early on when a Vickerstown player attempted an audacious 35-yard lob after seeing the keeper off his line but he was able to save the effort at full stretch.

Garstang started to get into the game, applying pressure which resulted in the opening goal after 15 minutes.

Vickerstown failed to clear their lines, the ball falling to Dan Towers who crossed for Kieran O’Connor to score from close range.

Ric Coar had an effort well saved after being found by Tom Entwistle pass, Jake Salisbury had an effort brilliantly stopped and Jonny Hothersall saw an effort fly high and wide.

Totally against the run of play, Vickerstown levelled on 33 minutes when a wind-assisted clearance by the keeper was not intercepted.

The ball found its way to Sean Patterson who was able to fire past Curwen from eight yards and equalise.

In the final action of the half Shaun Sailor won the ball and found Hothersall, his pass was collected by Salisbury, who fired home from 12 yards without breaking stride to give the Riversiders the lead at half-time.

After the restart, Garstang nearly extended their lead following an excellent move which ended with Salisbury unable to convert a cross at full stretch.

Alan Coar had a shot which was blocked and his follow-up struck the hand of a Vickerstown defender but, despite loud appeals, the referee failed to award the penalty.

Garstang were reduced to 10 men when Sailor, at full stretch, caught a home player with a challenge that was deemed worthy of a red card.

Despite a man advantage, Vickerstown only created one clear chance to equalise and Garstang saw the game out.