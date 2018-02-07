Variety show to raise funds for poverty-striken families in Morecambe

A magician is hoping to make it snow indoors at a variety show which will raise funds for poverty-stricken families in Morecambe.

Kevin Cunliffe, the man nicknamed “Psycho” Kev, is planning a visual show full of levitations and mystery at the Alhambra Theatre in Morecambe.

Kevin Suncliffe is organising a charity variety show at the The Alhambra, Morecambe, with Andrew Price, MC Monkey Poet and 1 Non Blonde

The Evening of Variety will feature a host of stars who are performing to fundraise for The Community Charities, helping those in need.

The charity group was set up in the light of an ITV investigation which revealed some of the lengths schools are going to in order to help families in the resort.

“At first I wanted to help as much as I could but I didn’t exactly know how,” said Kevin, who was born into a circus family.

“One night after doing a performance I got back and I couldn’t sleep and then it just hit me like a bolt of lightning, try and organise a big show.

“I didn’t want to just sit by and let it happen.”

Some of Kevin’s illusions are not for the faint-hearted.

He has been known to pull strings of razor blades from down this throat while his mouth “drips with blood”.

But don’t worry, the 32-year-old is promising a fun, family show at the theatre on February 23, at 7pm.

The full line-up includes Ellie Knowles, who won the competition, Morecambe Has Talent last year, Harri Deane, Sam Frank and Keaton Marrs, Ron Carey, Peter Jetson, Andrew Price and Joanne Halliwell Woodward.

The compere for the evening will be the Monkey Poet, aka, Matt Panesh.

Tickets £6 and family tickets (two adults and two children) £20 on 07494973719.