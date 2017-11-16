Van rescue in Morecambe

Two men were rescued after their Mercedes van became stuck in the mud.

Morecambe’s volunteer lifeboat crew members were out on a night exercise on Wednesday (November 15) when they spotted the van.

The Landrover van became stuck in the mud at the foot of a slipway off the Battery car park; in the West End area of Morecambe.

The two men in the van said they had intended to drive across the beach to the North Wall at Heysham, not realising that the sand would be so soft.

With the nine metre high tide only an hour away, the van was stuck fast and they were unable to move it.

After assessing the situation, the Morecambe crew attached a winch to the front of their Landrover; enabling them to extricate the van from the mud and tow it back onto firm ground before continuing with their training exercise as planned.

Trevor McMeeking, Morecambe volunteer helmsman, said: “Given the state of the tide, it was fortunate that we were in the area and the two lads were very grateful for our assistance.”