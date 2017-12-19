Vale’s game with Blackburn abandoned after injury to winger

Vale of Lune reached the nominal mid-way point of the North One West season but with three games still outstanding they were only completing their 11th fixture which had to be abandoned because of an injury to winger Sonny Waddington early in the second half.

It was unfortunate that the game could not be completed as a large crowd had witnessed a belting first half between two well-matched competitive sides and both appeared to have plenty of ammunition still in the locker, all ready and primed.

The Vale were caught napping at the start as Blackburn punished some weak tackling and poor alignment, their defensive composure was nowhere to be seen.

Number eight, Corey Logan, blasted through some crepe paper tackles to set up winger Phil Baines for an unconverted try after a minute.

Once their heads had cleared the Vale launched a forthright attack. Damon Hall raced down his right wing and half a minute later he popped up on the other side of the field to stride away for a fourth minute, unconverted try.

Eight minutes later the Vale added a sublime second try that was gift wrapped by full back Jordan Dorrington.

From a quickly taken tap by the number 15 he was on his way to the line with a sinewy, twisting, jinking, side stepping run, Hall converting.

There was no let up in the action as Blackburn came roaring back into contention with a well constructed try in the 15th minute.

The Vale were squeezed in their 22 by wave upon wave of Blackburn fierce attacks.

The home side’s defence was eventually unlocked by a cross kick from stand-off Marc Maher which was collected by centre Leon Fifield for an unconverted try.

Holding a two point lead the Vale could not afford to relax, and the boot of Hall brought valuable breathing space when he unerringly slotted over a 22nd minute penalty goal.

Then, Dorrington again shadow boxed his way crossfield before releasing a dexterous pass to the unmarked Hall, who made his twinkling way behind the posts for his try which he converted with 12 minutes remaining.

As the half drew to a close Hall completed his hat-trick when he once again appeared from a trap door to surprise Blackburn’s defence in a now you see me, now you don’t, romp across the pitch for an unconverted attack.

Anticipation levels were high at the start of the second half with Blackburn taking the game to the Vale who made heavy weather of clearing their lines.

A dangerous Blackburn attack ended with a mad scramble in Vale’s five metre area which ended with Waddington lying prone on the ground.

Help was on hand very quickly but the sight of a player obviously seriously injured is never pleasant, he was made as comfortable as possible but as daylight moved into twilight, and with the lights burning bright in the clubhouse time appeared to stand still before the ambulance arrived.