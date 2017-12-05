Vale of Lune 87-20 Warrington

Vale of Lune recovered from their surprise defeat to Douglas with an emphatic 87-20 victory over Warrington on Saturday, rattling in 13 tries with Damon Hall claiming four and Fergus Owens grabbing a hat-trick.

Warrington opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a penalty goal from scrum half Ben Hockenhull but within three minutes Vale took the lead with an arrow like run from Owens which took him between the uprights, Hall added the conversion.

The Vale went further ahead in the 14th minute with an unconverted try from Ben Dorrington following a swift crossfield move and a forward surge that had prop Jack Ferguson and hooker Andy Powers featuring in the charge towards the line.

The Vale increased their lead with Hall’s first try in the 18th minute – the winger roared round one defender, cut inside another before streaking away for his try, which he converted in the 18th minute.

As the game moved into the second quarter Hall struck again when he chipped over a flat defence to hurtle into the wide open spaces on the left for a quality score, plus the try bonus point, which he converted.

As an enthralling half drew to a close the Vale added two more tries converted tries by Hall. In the 37th minute Evan Stewart slipped away after Sam Wallbank had hot footed his way downfield and as the game moved into overtime Owens bounded majestically down the middle before releasing winger Olly Jacques for his try to complete a half that left the terraces buzzing.

Twenty six seconds into the second half Hall produced another star bust when he sprinted down his wing to accelerate away for a try of meteorite speed which he converted.

In the 49th minute the Vale swept down field and it was Stewart’s exquisitely timed pass that sent Harry Fellows scurrying between the posts to pass the half-century points mark, his try being converted by Hall.

Vale’s lead was substantial and perhaps they eased off as Warrington hauled in two tries, one of which was converted, in the 56th and 60th minutes respectively.

Vale responded though when Hall cut inside off his wing, threw in a little shimmy to snake hip his way between the posts in the 64th minute for his fourth try which he converted.

Owens pelted his way over three minutes later, racing to the limit of the dead ball area before plonking the ball down for a try which Hall converted from in front.

Jordan Dorrington embarked on one of his glorious, floaty solo runs for an unconverted try in the 72nd minute and prop Jack Ferguson rounded off a tireless performance with a try following a tap penalty move, Hall converting to bring up the 80 points.

There was still enough time remaining for Owens to collect his first hat-trick of the season, Hall converting, and for Warrington to collect a consolation try.