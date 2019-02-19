Vale of Lune 24-33 Lymm

Vale had little to sing about following their off key, lack lustre performance against Lymm on Saturday.

Lymm’s victory still keeps them fourth from the bottom but they are seven points ahead of the club below them, Kendal, and with only half a dozen fixtures remaining it is hard to imagine that Kendal, Vale and Wilmslow are not going to be falling headlong through the trapdoor.

The visitors shot away to the ideal start with a converted try within the opening minute when winger Rick Halford danced his merry way over through some unconvincing tackling.

Scrum half Tom Shard put over the conversion while Vale stood forlornly on their goal line.

Vale were still reeling and rocking when Lymm’s centre, Ben Stansfield, burst through the middle unopposed only to have his moment of glory denied because of a forward pass.

In the 11th minute, Vale gave their supporters something to cheer about when Jordan Dorrington set off on a 60m crossfield slalom for a solo, high quality unconverted try.

A move that contained slick passing then completely exposed Vale’s defensive framework and ended with lock forward, Aaron Rasheed, bounding over for an unconverted try in the 23rd minute.

Six minutes later Vale’s fragile defence were at fault once again when a combination of missed tackles and quick ball transfer proved to be their undoing, full back Scott Redfern completed the move with the neatest of tries which Shard converted.

A restless East Terrace had something to lift their spirits when Ben Dorrington made a powerful break before being snaffled but at least, Vale ended the half showing some spirit.

Vale were slow to return from their half-time break, leaving Lymm champing at the bit, but once the game resumed they were immediately on the front foot and scavenging for further points.

In the 45th minute, Lymm surged forward from a five metre line out that propelled Aaron Rasheed over for his brace which Shard converted.

Disaster struck for Vale in the 52nd minute when full back Chris Ramwell side stepped his way out of his 22m, only to watch in horror when his pass was intercepted by the loitering Rick Halford, who could hardly believe his luck, Shard converted from in front of the posts.

Vale looked down and out but a glimmer of hope appeared when two Lymm players received yellow cards in the 57th and 61st minutes respectively.

Almost before Lymm could reconfigure their resources the Vale struck. Ben Dorrington made the initial break, brother Jordan swept into the line before flicking the most delightful pass to Ramwell who scored an unconverted try wide out on the left in the 62nd minute.

Suddenly, Vale had a hunger for the ball and an obvious appetite for the contest.

This was reflected in the 66th minute when Sam Wallbank set off on one of his catch me if you can charges from close range for a try converted by Damon Hall from a difficult angle.

Shortly after another yellow card was shown to a Lymm player, Vale scored again in the 72nd minute as Andy Powers unleashed a looping pass in the direction of Ramwell who dived over for his try which Hall converted.

The game was very much on a knife edge for both sides but Lymm’s only moment of real concern came just before the final whistle when Hall set of on a jinking run which eventually led down a blind alley.