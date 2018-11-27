Vale of Lune 21-19 Billingham

Vale of Lune ended their winless streak on Saturday after beating joint-league leaders Billingham in what was a monumental victory at Powderhouse Lane.

Vale’s victory was secured in spectacular style in the 78th minute with a converted try.

Billingham were leading 19-14 after posting a 71st minute try but Vale came roaring back into contention with a series of swirling attacks.

Fergus Owens, Ruan Fourie, Jordan Dorrington and Charlie Lomas all made threatening sorties as the clock ticked down, and Vale were awarded a penalty outside Billingham’s 22.

Damon Hall despatched the ball into touch and from the resultant five metre line out the ball was moved with precision crossfield.

Full back Chris Ramwell popped up on the far right to arrow his way over for the try that levelled the scores with the outcome depending on Hall’s conversion, which he successfully converted.

Nothing however, was signed off until it is signed off, because there was at least five minutes of extra time to negotiate but Vale held their collective nerve and at the final blast of referee Henry’s whistle emotions took centre stage.

Billingham had opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a try lifted entirely from Vale’s play book.

Skipper and fly-half, Peter Evans, dinked a kick into Vale’s dead ball and while defenders hesitated, centre Luke Wilson touched down for his try which Peter Evans converted.

Vale’s reaction was both swift and positive as Adam Foxcroft and James Ayrton combined to hustle the visitor’s downfield where they conceded a penalty which stand-off Ben Dorrington, who played a major role in the victory, kicked in the 16th minute.

In the 40th minute Ben Dorrington’s successful kick ended the first half scoring as both sets of players took a deserved breather.

On the hour mark, Vale took the lead when the ball was moved quickly down the right flank, scrum half Charlie Lomas, who was at his piratical best nipped through the smallest of gaps for an unconverted try.

Six minutes later Billingham regained the lead though when the ball was transferred wide which allowed winger Adam Gardner the luxury of time and space to exploit the overlap which had been created, his try being converted by Evans.

Vale drew level when Damon Hall walloped over a long range penalty in the 70th minute but Billingham hit back immediately through Dan Dixon to claim an unconverted try. However, Vale had one more surprise tucked under their wings courtesy of Ramwell and Hall, as they managed to hold out, despite five minutes on injury time.