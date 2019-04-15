Vale of Lune 15-80 Blaydon

Vale of Lune ended their North Premier season in the same way that they had begun it, with a hammering at the hands of Blaydon.

Blaydon tore into the Vale and after six minutes they had points on the board when Jack Davidson touched down, his try being converted via the immaculate boot of stand-off Jamie Guy.

Pressure increased on the Vale as Blaydon threw caution to the wind in attempt to build a solid foundation of points.

Lock James Robinson produced a thundering tackle but the Vale were unable to plug the gaps that were appearing against a side that moved the ball around at speed.

In the 18th minute Blaydon doubled their score when centre Dan Marshall cut through for a try converted by Jamie Guy.

Six minutes later more misery was piled on the Vale when Sean Pyle crossed the whitewash, his try again being converted by Guy.

On the half hour mark Guy converted Jack Appleton’s try after the winger had intercepted a pass.

A ragged looking Vale side conceded two tries before half time from Jack Davidson, both converted by Guy.

The blows came quickly after the restart with tries from stand-off Dan Taylor, who shot through a huge gap in the 41st minute followed by one from Marshall, who had acres of space to exploit on the left, the metronomic boot of Guy converted both.

In the 56th minute the Vale rocked Blaydon’s boat with an unconverted try when winger Jordan Fern completed a well constructed attack that had begun with an inspiring break by the versatile Andy Powers.

Blaydon were quick to respond to such impertinence with a try from skipper Keith Laughlin which Guy converted in the 58th minute.

But the Vale went boldly into the lion’s den four minutes later when Chris Ramwell launched an attack which created space for replacement prop Tom Smith to prance over from 20 metres for an unforgettable unconverted try.

Wing forward Matt Charlton edged Blaydon further into the 60s with a try four minutes after Tom Smith’s cameo with a try converted by Guy, but Vale once again had the temerity to tweak Blaydon’s tail.

Ramwell, in his final game for the Vale, streaked down the wing for a much deserved unconverted solo try; a fitting reward for a highly respected player.

This score proved to be the last shot across Blaydon’s bows because the visitors ended with a flourish and brought in its wake two tries to confirm the hat-trick from their whippet like winger, Appleton, with Guy converting the last.