Urgent appeal launched to help find missing Lancaster boy, 14, last seen at school

An appeal has been launched to help find a missing 14-year-old boy.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 5:57 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 6:13 pm

James Nuttall was last seen at Ripley St Thomas Academy in Ashton Road shortly before 11.30am on Tuesday (July 5), police said.

The 14-year-old was wearing a blue blazer, white shirt, grey trousers and was carrying a black backpack.

James is described as 5ft 11in tall with blonde hair. He also wears black glasses.

“It is out of character for him to go missing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0599 of July 5.

An appeal has been launched to help find James Nuttall from Lancaster (Credit: Lancashire Police)