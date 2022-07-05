James Nuttall was last seen at Ripley St Thomas Academy in Ashton Road shortly before 11.30am on Tuesday (July 5), police said.
The 14-year-old was wearing a blue blazer, white shirt, grey trousers and was carrying a black backpack.
James is described as 5ft 11in tall with blonde hair. He also wears black glasses.
“It is out of character for him to go missing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0599 of July 5.