Updated: Lanes blocked after Lancashire M6 crash

Delays were building up this afternoon on the southbound M6 in Lancashire.

Two lanes were blocked between Lancaster and Galgate for a time.

A camper van was seen on its side at around 12.30pm.

By 2pm there were severe delays of 30 minutes and delays increasing on the M6 Southbound between J34 Bay Gateway (Lancaster) and J33 (Galgate).

The average traffic speed was 10mph.

The camper van was later lifted upright.

One person was reported to have been slightly injured in the crash.

All lanes were reopened at around 2.30pm.