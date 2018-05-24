UPDATE: Thieves target two Lancaster cash machines

Detectives are investigating two cash machine burglaries in Lancaster.

The first incident happened at Booths supermarket in Hala Road at around 2am on Thursday May 24.

It is believed thieves have tried to drag an ATM out through a window at the rear of the store with the assistance of a Land Rover and some straps.

It is not yet clear how much cash they got away with.

After around 10 minutes, the thieves were disturbed and made off from the area.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a Land Rover, a silver Volvo estate and a dark Fiesta-type vehicle in the area at the time.

DI Steve Harry from Lancaster Police said: “We are still in the very early stages of our investigation and need anyone who may have witnessed these cars either acting suspiciously or driving at speed in the build-up or after the burglary to come forward.

“Similarly, if you have any information that could assist us with our investigation, please speak to us.”

It is thought that the burglary is linked to a second similar incident at the BP fuel station in Scotforth Road, where another cash machine was targeted around the same time. The offenders have again tried to steal the ATM but made off without any money.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call 01524 596466 or if you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 114 of May 24th. Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

A spokesperson for Booths said: “Following a break-in at the Scotforth Booths, on Hala Road, our store teams are liaising with police and will supply them with CCTV records.

“The store is open as usual today and all staff are safe and well.”

These types of crimes are on the increase both locally and across the UK.

Last month, thieves used a stolen JCB to smash through the wall of the Co-Op in Carnforth in an attempt to steal the cash machine.

In March, thieves who tried to steal a cash machine from the Co-Op in Ingleton were thwarted after crashing the ATM into a parked car while towing it along on a rope.

There have been many reports from across the UK of similar attempts to steal cash machines from supermarkets.