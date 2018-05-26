UPDATE: M6 closed after smash

The M6 was closed northbound after a crash in the early hours of the morning.

The northbound carriageway of the M6 between junctions 32 at Broughton and 33 at Lancaster has now reopened, although traffic in the area is still heavy.

There was also also extra traffic in north Preston as vehicles were being diverted off the motorway and on to the A6. Police say they expect the traffic will take some time to clear.

Fire crews from Lancaster, Preston and Fulwood were called just after 3am today. A car had crashed and was blocking the third lane. Lancashire road police described the incident as 'serious'.

The vehicle crashed into the central reservation, and one person was been taken to hospital by ambulance.

Motorway police, Highways England and crash investigators were on the scene and debris was cleared from the carriageway.

The motorway was closed for approximately five and a half hours.