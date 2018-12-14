Unique ice skating experience for kidz

Children and young adults with additional needs from the local area enjoyed two disability friendly ice skating sessions with their families at Lancaster on Ice.

Unique Kidz and Co hosted two sessions on the ice that were sponsored by Mazuma Mobile. With limited tickets to both events to give everyone the space and time that they needed, both events sold out and were a huge success with over 90 families attending.

Jordan Halpin, fundraising officer at Unique Kidz and Co: “We are so proud to be one of the charity partners of Lancaster on Ice and we are thrilled that we were able to give families Christmas memories that they would never forget!

“It was the perfect start to Christmas!”

Both sessions on the ice ran from 4pm-6pm, giving those who booked extra time on the ice to get used to their new surroundings.

Families came from as far as the Lake District to access the disability friendly sessions as for many children and young adults, it was their first time experiencing ice skating and to be able to experience it with their families was a great bonus.

Andy Cruxton, head of marketing at Mazuma Mobile said: “We are so proud to be supporting Lancaster on Ice and especially supporting Unique Kidz.

“ It is a wonderful local charity that makes a difference to so many lives.

“It has just been incredible to see so many children and young adults with disabilities whizzing around the ice rink with their loved ones, with huge smiles on their faces.

“We are just thrilled to have played a small part in that.”

Unique Kidz and Co is a Morecambe based charity which runs a range of services for disabled children, young adults and their families. The charity was set up in 2009 by two parents of children with disabilities.

It currently supports over 100 local children and young adults through its afterschool clubs, holiday clubs, daytime support service, siblings group and stay and play sessions.

Unique Kidz and Co relies heavily on fundraising and grants to be able to continue providing its life changing services and needs to raise at least £180,000 each year to continue. They are now looking to build on the success at Lancaster on Ice this year ready for their 10th birthday in 2019. Visit www.uniquekidzandco.org.uk.