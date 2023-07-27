Unique eco-friendly homes development officially opens in Lancaster village

Lune Walk is made up of 13 affordable rented and seven shared ownership eco-friendly homes, all of which are now let or sold.

Each eco-friendly, affordable home is Passivhaus accredited, which is a gold standard for energy efficiency that reduces the buildings’ ecological footprint.

The homes have been built with meticulous attention to detail, and to rigorous design and construction standards according to principles developed by the Passivhaus Institute in Germany.

The formal opening of Lune Walk in Halton, Lancaster. Picture: South Lakes Housing

The homes will generally need 90% less energy for heating and hot water than standard buildings, and should achieve very low running costs.

The unique development demonstrates how local communities, housing associations, councils and Homes England can work together to deliver affordable, eco-friendly, high-quality homes in rural communities for the benefit of local people.

Key to this project’s success has been the collaboration between the local community group Lune Valley Community Land Trust, South Lakes Housing, Lancaster City Council and Homes England, with support from RP Tyson Construction, John Gilbert Architects, R G Parkins and Partners, and Elliot Associates. Both Homes England and Lancaster City Council have also contributed significant grant funding to the scheme.

Charles Ainger, Chair of Lune Valley Community Land Trust, who cut the ribbon to formally open the Lune Walk development, said: “It’s really important to pay attention to the most vulnerable in our society. Providing affordable, low energy, community homes is a win-win, good for people, the planet and the housing provider.

"Passivhaus homes are good for health and people don’t get in rent arrears. We see this as a demonstration project. It is the only way to build houses fit for the 21st century.”

Prof Mike Berners-Lee from Lancaster University, researcher, author and Director of Small World Consulting, added: “We urgently need to build more energy efficient housing less dependent on the car if we are to tackle the many environmental crises facing the world.

"It is so important to get housing right, this is such a positive development. I would love to be living in a place like this – you can get low energy housing, be able to swim every morning in the river, cycle into your city and have infrastructure on your doorstep.”

Coun Caroline Jackson, cabinet member for housing on Lancaster City Council, said: “This scheme is evidence of the amazing power of local partnerships. Lancaster City Council has been delighted to provide direct support to Lune Walk, our first local community led housing scheme providing 20 new affordable homes in the Lancaster district.

"The Passivhaus standard achieved completely aligns to the council’s actions on climate change and in tackling fuel poverty. Given the unprecedented demand for social and affordable housing locally, the new homes have provided much needed housing for local residents in housing need.”

For many of the partners involved in the scheme, Lune Walk was their first Passivhaus development and delivering the project has been a huge learning curve for how to deliver eco homes.