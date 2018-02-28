Unique children’s charity gets BBC visit

Children’s charity Unique Kidz & Co has been visited by Simon Antrobus, the chief executive of BBC Children in Need, along with the regional officer for the north, Kalima Patel.

The pair were shown around the charity’s Morecambe building, introduced to the children and young adults that the charity supports and got the chance to hear more about the plans for the future of Unique Kidz during their two hour visit.

The visit came about after co-founders of charity Jane Halpin and Denise Armer were introduced to Simon by Graham Liver during the Children in Need appeal week last November at Radio Lancashire’s Pedal for Pudsey event.

Jane said: “It was such a privilege to be able to show Simon around and introduce him to what we do.

“As a small local charity, the visit was a very special one that we will not forget in a hurry!”

Unique Kidz is currently in its seventh year of funding from Children in Need which supports the afterschool and holiday club and funds Stay and Play sessions twice a week for children under five and their parents along with a siblings group which meets twice a month.

Denise added: “We are very proud to receive funding from Children in Need for some of our services and were so pleased to be able to show Simon and Kalima the work that we do.”