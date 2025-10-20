Dead By Daylight players are still experiencing issues after the AWS outage

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dead By Daylight users are issues on Downdetector.

It comes after the earlier AWS problem.

But what is the latest?

A popular multiplayer horror game is still experiencing issues after the earlier major internet outage. Problems with Amazon Web Service caused serious disruption this morning (October 20).

Dead by Daylight players are still reporting trouble accessing the title, according to Downdetector. It comes after the problems seemed to be resolved around lunchtime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spike of reports that the game is down started on the website just before 1pm this afternoon (October 20). It came after a previous spike during the wider AWS outage this morning.

Is Dead By Daylight still down?

Dead by Daylight have revealed everything fans can expect in the next year from the game | Behaviour Interactive

Players are reporting further issues with the popular multiplayer title this afternoon. As previously mentioned, Downdetector has seen a spike in reports of the game being down this afternoon.

It had previously been flagged as one of the many titles impacted by the AWS problems this morning. However, issues appear to have re-emerged this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Users were continuing to report problems at the time of writing (1.30pm).

What caused the AWS outage today?

Despite the issues hitting a wide variety of websites and apps this morning (October 20) it can all be traced back to a problem with AWS. It provides services to platforms such as Snapchat and other impacted ones.

In an update at 10.27am, British Time, Amazon said: “We are seeing significant signs of recovery. Most requests should now be succeeding. We continue to work through a backlog of queued requests. We will continue to provide additional information.”

The problem was identified as being: “Significant error rates for requests made to the DynamoDB endpoint in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue also affects other AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the services are starting to return, AWS added: “We recommend customers retry failed requests. While requests begin succeeding, there may be additional latency and some services will have a backlog of work to work through, which may take additional time to fully process.”

Follow all the latest updates in our main article on the outage. Let me know if you are still experiencing problems by email: [email protected] .