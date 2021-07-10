Harry Maguire celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter Final match at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Remembering the road to Euro 2020 final in pictures

Euro 2020 concludes as England take on Italy in the final tomorrow. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the tournament’s memorable moments in images.

By Simon Drury
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 11:51 am

So take a chance to look back on the last three weeks a we prepare to cheer England on to glory.

1. England's Raheem Sterling son Thiago celebrates with family after the final whistle during the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match at Wembley Stadium

2. England's Harry Kane leaves the pitch after being substituted during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium

3. Wales' Gareth Bale appears frustrated during the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match held at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam

4. England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium

