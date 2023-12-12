Morecambe based champion boxer Tyson Fury, his father and one of his brothers are in court today (December 12) over alleged unpaid council tax worth over £80,000.

The 35-year-old 'Gypsy King', John, 59, and Shane, 32, are accused of dodging a council tax bill over land which is being used to house caravans and motorhomes.

The land is next to their £1million mansion in Styal, Cheshire and court documents claim the Furys — jointly worth more than £134million — have failed to cough up £82,166.85 to Cheshire East Council.

The case is being heard at Chester Magistrates Court today where the family could be issued a legal order demanding they pay up.

If the three men fail to pay this, they could face enforcement action from bailiffs knocking on the door of the 6ft 9in heavyweight champion.

The case started at 10am but there is no outcome as of yet.

A spokesperson at Chester Magistrate's Court said that John was in attendance.

Father of five John is an ex-pro boxer and bare-knuckle fighter, whilst Shane is also a former superheavyweight amateur boxer.