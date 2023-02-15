Two quick-thinking 16-year-old Lancaster scouts come to rescue of lost walkers

Evelyn and Eleanor, both 16, and scouts from Lonsdale District in Lancaster and Morecambe, were wild camping in the Lake District around the Scafell Pike area.

This was to build their skills like resilience, initiative, and independence ahead of attempting their Explorer Belt in North Macedonia this summer.

The weekend was going to plan as they had just pitched their tents, ready to tuck into dinner when they heard shouts for help coming from a distance.

Evelyn and Eleanor (16) from Lonsdale District Scouts. Copyright West Lancashire Scouts © 2023

Evelyn and Eleanor were quick to go to the aid of two men who had come off Scafell Pike the wrong way and were lost, with one man injured and not having a torch.

The pair supported the lost hikers back down the path to a local farm to call for help and shared snacks along the way.

Volunteers Josh and Ali said: “Evelyn and Eleanor’s actions exemplify what it means to be a Scout, to help other people, to have the courage and confidence to help and to be prepared with the right equipment and knowledge to do so.

"We are grateful that everyone made it off of the hill OK; their actions undoubtedly stopped a bad situation from getting worse, and for that, everyone at The Saints Explorer Scout Unit is proud to have them in our unit.”

Lead volunteer Mandy Sweet said: “I believe that Scouts empowers young people. It gives them skills to achieve the remarkable, and opportunities to develop a deeper understanding of the rapidly changing world.

"Evelyn and Eleanor showed as Scouts, they are active citizens, supporting the wider community. I am so proud of them and their actions to help others in need.”

