Two Morecambe men among trio jailed after police operation into cannabis production

Three men have been jailed after an 11-month operation into the production and supply of cannabis across the area.

Jason Matthews, 34, of Rosebery Avenue in Morecambe, Simon Matthews, 32, of Oswald Road in Preston, and Jack Davies, 24, of Skipton Street in Morecambe, were all sentenced to prison at Preston Crown Court on Thursday March 7.

Jason Matthews.

Jason Matthews received five years and five months for conspiracy to supply and produce cannabis, Simon Matthews received five years and nine months for conspiracy to supply and produce cannabis and money laundering, and Jack Davies received two years and four months for conspiracy to supply, money laundering and breach of a suspended sentence.

During this operation, legislation under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 was utlised in which Jason and Simon Matthews both received an additional five month sentence.

This is due to them refusing to give key information to access their phones during the investigation.

Sgt Adie Knowles said: “This is a great result in achieving these sentences yesterday. As part of the investigation we have seized £70k in cash and the value of cannabis recovered was £123,860 in total.

Simon Matthews.

“We were very happy to utlise the RIPA legilstion and this sends a clear message that not co operating with the police regarding access to phones can and does lead to a longer sentence.”