Two lane closure on M6 after fatal crash

A woman has died following a crash on the M6 motorway between junctions 35 and 36.

The M6 southbound, from J36 A590 (Kirkby Lonsdale) and J35 A601 (M) (Carnforth) is partially closed for several hours today, so police can carry out investigations following a fatal collision just after half-past midnight this morning.

The crash involved a female pedestrian and a HGV.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital, but later died.

The HGV driver is helping police with their enquiries.

Lanes one and two of the stretch of motorway could be shut for several hours.

Cameras and matrix signs show lanes one and two (of three) are closed to aid police.