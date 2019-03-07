Two-day textile workshop in Lancaster

Textile artist Priscilla Edwards is holding a two day workshop this weekend at Harpers Mill in Lancaster. Priscilla has over 20 years of teaching practice and will be sharing drawing with stitch at the new studio.

This is a workshop for anyone who would like to explore a mixed media approach to stitched textiles and develop new ideas.Priscilla has been creating contemporary stitched mixed media pieces in 2D and 3D since completing her degree in Embroidery at Manchester Metropolitan University in 1997.

She draws her inspiration from a variety of sources exploring the concept of identity, memory and nostalgia.

These themes underpin a range of areas within her work including freelance designs for greeting cards, fashion/interior fabrics and wallpaper exporting to Japan, Europe and the U.S.A. Priscilla is continuously exhibiting her work in exhibitions both nationally and internationally and is a freelance educator in Further/Higher Education and secondary schools.

She also runs a programme of independant workshops and talks in galleries, museums and selected venues. The workshop in Lancaster this weekend is on March 9 and 10, 10.30am to 4pm both days and the cost of the workshop is £130 per person including refreshments. To book a place on the workshop email: christinestanford2020@gmail.com. Studio 844 is at Harpers Mill, White Cross

Lancaster, LA1 4XF.

Visit priscillaedwards.co.uk for more information.