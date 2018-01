Buses were diverted from Stanley Road in Morecambe after a car crash.

Police said the accident was at 10.30am today, Tuesday, involving a blue Citroen C3 and a black VW Golf.

There are no reports of any injuries but the cars were damaged and blocking the road.

Cumbria and North Lancs Stagecoach tweeted eight minutes ago: “#Morecambe Stanley Road has now been reopened and our services are able to return to using their normal route.”