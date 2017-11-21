Two car crash on Bay Gateway

Police were called to the Bay Gateway after two cars collided on Tuesday.

Police patrols were called at around 10.20am to the Bay Gateway towards Heysham after a Jaguar and a Mercedes car collided.

The crash happened on the dual carriageway near to Junction 34 on the M6 motorway.

An eye-witness said one of the cars was badly damaged and facing the wrong way on the road.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic is still flowing and patrols may reduce the carriageway lanes whilst attending the incident.