Two arrested after Preston train passenger death

A man and woman have been arrested after the death of a passenger who collapsed on a Preston train.

Detectives have launched an investigation after the man, who has not been named, suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on board a train at Silverdale railway station in Lancashire.

Police and paramedics were called to the station shortly before 9.30pm on Saturday evening and a man in his fifties was taken to hospital where he died on Sunday morning. The incident happened on board the 8.45pm Northern service travelling between Preston and Barrow-In-Furness.

A 22-year-old woman from Flookburgh and a 32-year-old man from Grange-Over-Sands were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, they have been released on police bail as further enquiries continue.

DCI Steve May, of British Transport Police, said: “This is an incredibly distressing and tragic incident for the man’s family and we are providing them with support while they come to terms with this news. We are now working tirelessly to understand exactly what happened in the moments leading up to this man having a cardiac arrest. Two people have been arrested in connection, and our investigation continues in earnest.

“Today, I am urging anyone who was on board the train and saw what happened, to contact BTP as soon as possible. You might hold information which could prove vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 678 of 02/03/2019.