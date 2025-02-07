TV sleuth Mark Williams-Thomas has announced he is working on a documentary about disappearance of Lancashire teen Jay Slater - and says “full details” will be released.

Jay, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, went missing on June 17 last year, having travelled to Tenerife for a music festival. Following an extensive search effort, his remains were found on July 15 near the village of Masca, just a short distance from his last known location.

A post-mortem examination found he died of traumatic head injuries, consistent with a fall from height.

During the search for Jay, Mark Williams-Thomas, a former detective turned TV sleuth, travelled out to Tenerife to speak to Jay’s family. He was one of many who claimed to know why Jay left the Airbnb and why he didn't return, but didn’t provide any evidence.

Criticism from family

Jay’s mum Debbie Duncan hit out at the investigator for adding fuel for the trolls, and claimed he was hiding key information. At the time she told the Mail Online: "If he knows something I wish he would say it, otherwise people will think it's just publicity and it's not doing me any good. Now it's all over the news again and it's really knocked me. All it's done is that it's got all the bloody TikTokers back and they have never really stopped which is even sadder.”

Mark Williams-Thomas is an investigative journalist and former police officer | Jay Slater

Announcement

Now Mr William’s-Thomas says he’s now time to “put in the public domain what was known at the time”. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “I think enough time has now passed and given response from people it’s time now to just put into the public domain what was known at the time and since in regard to Jay Slater and make a programme.

“The family have been told everything. I know they are making a programme as well, but from a very different perspective. It became such a massive story with so much misinformation. I was in the almost unique position to visit the locations and speak to nearly all the witness . It will take a little time because as with all my programmes they are carefully crafted.”

No date or channel information has yet been given. Mr William-Thomas has previously worked with both ITV and Netflix on high-profile cases including Madeline McCann and Carole Packman. He also publicly criticised Lancashire Police for their handling of the Nicola Bulley case.