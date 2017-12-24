Tumble dryer fire extinguished

Firefighters used breathing apparatus to deal with a fire involving a tumble dryer this morning.

The incident happened in a detached garage at a domestic property on Byron Road, Heysham.

Two fire engines from Morecambe attended.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

They also used a ventilation unit to clear the building of smoke.

They were at the scene for about 30 minutes. There were no casualties.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service received the emergency call at 8.48am.