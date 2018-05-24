TT racer has VIP evening at Lancaster Grand

If you’re a fan of the TT races in the Isle of Man, you are bound to know Ian ‘Hutchy’ Hutchinson.

Ian is coming to Lancaster’s Grand theatre for an evening with fans in July.

In 2010 he became the first rider in history to win five consecutive races in a single TT fortnight.

While racing at Silverstone he was hit by another competitor which resulted in compound fractures to his tibia and fibula. He fought back from injury and returned to racing in 2011, however, in 2012 he had to take a break.

In 2015 he entered the Isle of Man TT where he incredibly won three races .

More wins in 2016/17 mean that he has an incredible 16 TT victories.

An evening with Ian Hutchinson is at the Grand on July 5, 7.30pm. Tickets £25/VIP £40, telephone 01524 64695.