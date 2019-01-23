Trumacar School has an enormous heart

Trumacar Primary School has a big heart.

That is the official verdict of inspectors assessing the Morecambe school as part of the assessment for the Values Based Education quality mark.

Consultant Dr Neil Hawkes from Values Based Education was bowled over during his visit to the nursery and community primary school.

The school already has a Good grading from education watchdogs Ofsted, who on their last visit described it as a “welcoming, caring, learning environment.”

The purpose of the latest audit was to determine the extent to which Values-based Education (VbE) is being successfully implemented and embedded in teaching and learning at Trumacar Primary and whether the school meets the criterai for the international Values-based Education Trust’s (IVET) quality mark.

In his assessment report Dr Hawkes a said: “Trumacar Primary School is a school with an enormous heart. This heart focuses on establishing trusting relationships with all in the school community.Trumacar values permeate every aspect of the school’s life and work, ensuring that there is an active whole school policy for making them central to all activities.”

Pupil behaviour was described as exemplary and the assessor added: “The staff are outstanding role models for VbE and achieve consistency across the school in terms of their behaviour and positive attitudes.

A number of staff commented that the school is a nurturing Family – I totally agree.”

Headteacher Paul Slater said: “To say I am delighted would be an understatement

"I feel humbled to work with such amazing people- staff, governors, parents and, of course, our wonderful children.”