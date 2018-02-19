Truck fire on Bolton-le-Sands house driveway

A pickup truck fire in Bolton-le-Sands is believed to have been started deliberately, according to the fire service.

Crews were called to Broadlands Drive on Sunday (February 18) evening after reports of a fire.

Firefighters from Bolton-le-Sands and Lancaster were called at around 6.54pm.

When they arrived they found the vehicle well alight on the driveway of a house.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel, small tools and thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire. Crews were at the scene for approximately 50 minutes.

Police are investigating.