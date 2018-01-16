Trolley thieves hit Morecambe

Supermarket trolleys are being dumped in Morecambe at an alarming rate, claim shoppers.

Trolleys from Morrisons supermarket in Morecambe have been spotted in ditches along the cycle track and on the promenade.

Morrisons trolly left in Morecambe.

One shopper has said nothing is being done to retrieve the trolleys which he says sit idle for days on end.

“It has been going on for a couple of years, the trolleys have been taken from Morrisons by youths perhaps for a laugh, they have been thrown in a ditch,” said one customer who did not wish to be named.

“I was speaking to one member of staff and she said up to 50 a month get robbed.

“She said she sometimes pushes them into work from the cycle track.

Morrisons trolly left in Morecambe.

“I go into the store to tell them and nothing seems to be done.”

The trolleys at the supermarket on Central Drive are free to use after the new £1 coin came into force last year.

One of the shoppers has said this has perhaps made it easier for them to be taken out of the car park.

“The people who look after the trolleys can’t leave the premises to go and pick up them up,” said one shopper.

“I am told they are worth around £150 each.

“There was still seven of their trollies stuck in the ditches along the cycle path from the Morecambe store last time I checked.

“Why has this been happening?

“The store just says there are no staff to pick up and no coin slot trolleys.”

A number of people have took to social media to complain about the abandoned trolleys from the store.

A Morrisons spokesman said: “We’re aware that abandoned trolleys can be a nuisance but we do our utmost to collect them as soon as we can. We ask that if anyone spots a stray trolley to call the store.

“Our trolleys are valuable to us so we’re constantly reviewing what can be done but would remind customers to return our trolleys at the end of their shopping trip.”