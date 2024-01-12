Triple bill of plays from creator of The Haunting of Blaine Manor comes to Morecambe’s Platform

An award winning Bolton playwright and creator of The Haunting of Blaine Manor which is going down fabulously with audiences all over the county, is bringing a further three of his critically acclaimed productions to Morecambe.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joe O’Byrne’s ‘Tales from Paradise Heights’ are a series of separate but connected tales, all set in the heart of a crumbling urban community, a shattered, shuttered forgotten town.

They’ve been called a chronicle of broken Britain and a Canterbury Tales for today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can jump on board with these separate plays at any point, watch them in any order but when you see more than one you see the connections between them.

The Bench: A Tale from Paradise Heights comes to Morecambe's Platform venue.

There’s enough thrills in each to make you want to see the other tales.

The reception for The Bench: A Tale from Paradise Heights at the Platform last September was wonderful, and on tour the play has gone down phenomenally with audiences applauding between the scenes and standing ovations at the end.

As these plays have been rolled out across the UK, the reviews and word of mouth have built up an army of fans for the series, with O'Byrne described as the Salford Scorsese and the new Jimmy McGovern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strawberry Jack: A Tale from Paradise Heights premieres in its new form on January 24, 2024.

Diane's Deli: A Tale from Paradise Heights comes to Morecambe's Platform venue.

Diane’s Deli: A Tale from Paradise Heights is on February 28, 2024.

I’m Frank Morgan – Rewired: A Tale from Paradise Heights is on March 27, 2024.