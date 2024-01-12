Triple bill of plays from creator of The Haunting of Blaine Manor comes to Morecambe’s Platform
and live on Freeview channel 276
Joe O’Byrne’s ‘Tales from Paradise Heights’ are a series of separate but connected tales, all set in the heart of a crumbling urban community, a shattered, shuttered forgotten town.
They’ve been called a chronicle of broken Britain and a Canterbury Tales for today.
You can jump on board with these separate plays at any point, watch them in any order but when you see more than one you see the connections between them.
There’s enough thrills in each to make you want to see the other tales.
The reception for The Bench: A Tale from Paradise Heights at the Platform last September was wonderful, and on tour the play has gone down phenomenally with audiences applauding between the scenes and standing ovations at the end.
As these plays have been rolled out across the UK, the reviews and word of mouth have built up an army of fans for the series, with O'Byrne described as the Salford Scorsese and the new Jimmy McGovern.
Strawberry Jack: A Tale from Paradise Heights premieres in its new form on January 24, 2024.
Diane’s Deli: A Tale from Paradise Heights is on February 28, 2024.
I’m Frank Morgan – Rewired: A Tale from Paradise Heights is on March 27, 2024.
For tickets visit The Platform website at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/sites/the-platform or call the box office tel: 01524 582803.