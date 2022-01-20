Brian Harwood, 73, of Penrith, Cumbria died after a Polaris Ranger pulling a trailer fell into a river when a wooden bridge, supported by scaffolding, collapsed.

The incident happened on a farm in the Moor Lane area of Roeburndale on Tuesday (January 18).

In a statement his partner said: “Brian meant so much to me and the people around us. Everyone he knew enjoyed his company. We are devastated about what has taken place and fully support the investigation. I ask that people respect our privacy and allow us to grieve in private. “

Detectives are continuing their investigation following the fatal bridge collapse.

Eleven people were in the ranger vehicle and trailer at the time of the incident.

Mr Harwood suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Formal identification has taken place and his next of kin are being supported by officers.

Two other men aged in their 60’s and 70’s are receiving treatment in hospital for their injuries.

Emergency services including police, ambulance crews, fire crews and mountain rescue attended the scene.

An investigation into the circumstances around the incident is continuing and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

Det Insp Kirsty Wyatt, of Lancashire Police, said: “Our investigation into yesterday’s bridge collapse is very much ongoing.

“Our thoughts remain with Mr Harwood’s loved ones and everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“We are supporting the families of those involved and working with partners to establish what caused the bridge to collapse.

“Our enquiries are continuing with investigators expected to remain at the scene over the coming days.