Tributes paid after Arnside and Milnthorpe councillor passes away

Tributes have been paid to Coun Ian Stewart, South Lakeland District Council member for Arnside and Milnthorpe, who died at home on Sunday.

Coun Stewart, who was also the deputy leader of Cumbria County Council and a member of Beetham Parish Council, had been an SLDC councillor since 2001.

SLDC eader Coun Giles Archibald described Coun Stewart as a ‘wonderful colleague’.

Coun Archibald said: “This is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts are with Ian’s family at this very sad time.

“Ian was a wonderful colleague and always worked extremely hard for the community. He will be sorely missed.

“He leaves a lasting legacy of achievement and his family should be proud of all that Ian did to help people.”

SLDC chief executive Lawrence Conway described Coun Stewart as a “dedicated and hard-working councillor.”

Mr Conway added: “This has come as a terrible shock and I want to express our sincere condolences to his family.”

The flag at Kendal Town Hall has today been lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect.